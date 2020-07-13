Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Monday morning in Srigufwara area of Anantnag district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 6:40 am when the hiding terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.
In the ensuing gunfight, two terrorists were killed and incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter, the official said.
He said the search operation in the area was underway.