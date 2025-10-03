Maruti Suzuki Dispatches First Car Batch Via Worlds Highest Rail Bridge To Anantnag

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has become India's first automobile manufacturer to transport vehicles to Jammu and Kashmir using the Indian Railways. The first batch of cars dispatched by Maruti Suzuki had more than 100 units, comprising some of the models like WagonR, Dzire, Brezza, and S-Presso. The train departed from the manufacturer's in-plant railway siding in Manesar and to reach the newly inaugurated Anantnag railway terminal.



The train covered a journey of 850 kilometers, and on the way it crossed the Chenab river on the world's highest railway arch bridge, inaugurated earlier this year under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project.

Emphasizing the importance of rail transport on the economy and lives, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon'ble Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology said, “In recent times, apples from the valley have been transported using the Jammu & Kashmir rail link. Now, Maruti Suzuki cars will be transported to Kashmir valley by rail. Jammu – Srinagar railway line is a game changer for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.”



Speaking on this association, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Railway dispatches are central to our logistics strategy. We are grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, under whose leadership, transformative infrastructure projects have come up across the country. The world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river is one such landmark, enabling seamless and efficient connectivity to Kashmir valley and allowing Maruti Suzuki to better serve customers in the region.”



The announcement coincides with a surge in demand during the festive season. Maruti Suzuki delivered 1.65 lakh vehicles in the first eight days of Navratri and expects the figure to cross 2 lakh by the end of the nine-day festival. The company reported 3.5 lakh bookings during this period, with nearly 2.5 lakh still pending.