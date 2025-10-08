Two Serving PMs, 2 Ex-PMs To Headline NDTV World Summit 2025

The NDTV World Summit 2025 will mark an extraordinary moment in global dialogue, bringing together some of the most influential voices of our time. Among them are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya, former UK PM Rishi Sunak, and ex-Prime Minister of Australia Tony Abbott.

Their presence is a rare occasion where two serving Prime Ministers and two former Prime Ministers will share the stage -- a powerful reflection of the Summit's stature and importance in shaping the most urgent and important conversations of our time.

The Summit, to be held on October 17 and 18 in New Delhi, is a global conversation of immense consequence.

At a time when the world is negotiating volatility, uncertainty, and profound transformation, it is here that leaders, thinkers, innovators, and cultural icons will gather to deliberate on the issues that define our era.

From geopolitics to technology, from ecology to culture, from the architecture of economies to the imagination of societies, the NDTV World Summit seeks to move beyond analysis -- to reimagination, reinvention, and renewal.

The theme of the 2025 edition, "Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal.", captures the essence of this threshold moment in history. It is an invitation to confront uncertainty with imagination, to see resolve not as reaction but as deliberate intention, and to embrace renewal not as a return to the past but as the creation of futures yet to be defined.

What lends this Summit its gravitas is not only the participation of such global leaders of stature but also the breadth of voices that will converge under one roof. Alongside two serving Prime Ministers and two former Prime Ministers, a powerful constellation of leaders, business architects, innovators, cultural figures, and moral thinkers will join the dialogue. Together, they represent a chorus of influence and imagination -- voices shaping politics, economics, and society across continents. Their participation underscores the Summit's role as a convening space where inherited realities meet unwritten futures.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, "The NDTV World Summit 2025 is a crucible of influence where ideas, imagination, and intention converge. The presence of two serving Prime Ministers and two former Prime Ministers, alongside a wide constellation of global leaders and changemakers, is a powerful testimony to the urgency the Summit creates. It reflects India's position at the heart of the world's conversation and its growing role in shaping a collective future."

As the world moves between contradiction and creativity, between exhaustion and emergence, the NDTV World Summit 2025 will stand as a stage for reconciliation, for possibility, and for vision.

It will be where dissolving certainties are confronted, and tomorrow's ideas are forged. It will be where India's story -- of ambition, reinvention, and resilience -- is placed at the centre of the global dialogue.

And at its heart lies a renewed commitment -- this is the story of a new India, being told by a new NDTV. A network reimagined for its times, curating conversations of importance, amplifying India's voice on the global stage, and shaping conversations that reimagine our collective future.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)