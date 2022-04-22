Not Allowed To Take Exams Wearing Hijab, 2 Karnataka Students Leave

They tried to convince the authorities for around 45 minutes but were eventually not allowed.

In another dramatic development in the Karnataka Hijab ban row, the two students who had first petitioned the court to allow Hijab inside classrooms were today turned away from the examination centre of their final class 12 board examination after they insisted on taking the exams wearing burqas. Aliya Assadi and Resham had collected their hall tickets and turned up donning burqas to take the exams at the Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi. They tried to convince the invigilators and the college principal for around 45 minutes but were eventually not allowed any exception to the court order upholding the state government's ban. They were then seen quietly leaving the premises without taking the exams.

The Karnataka Pre University Board is conducting the second Pre University exam (class 12 board exams) starting today. According to the education department, as many as 6,84,255 students have registered for the exams. The exams will be held at 1,076 centres across the state amid tight security with cops deployed at various centres to ensure there are no untoward incidents with regard to students following the dress code.

The state Education Minister BC Nagesh has categorically said that students won't be allowed to take their exams in the hijab. This comes in the wake of many Muslim female students requesting the Minister to allow them to wear their hijabs during the final exams.