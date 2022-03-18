"Not Treated With Dignity": Karate Champion Protesting Karnataka Hijab Ban

Aliya is a Karate champion, a state-level gold medalist, with scores of trophies to show for it.

In a small town in Udupi, in coastal Karnataka, 17-year-old Aliya Assadi is one of the students battling the state's hijab ban. In the eyes of BJP leaders like Yashpal Suvarna and Raghupathi Bhat, these girls are terrorist sympathisers brainwashed by radical Islamists.

Her father Ayoob Assadi rubbished the idea that his daughter was radicalised on campus. He says the family encouraged the use of hijab from her early years but placed no curbs on her ambitions



"Hijab is needed. My daughter has been wearing a hijab since she was a child. Even while taking part in Karate competitions, she wore the hijab," he said.

Aliya says she had no desire to become a crusader. It was only after her parents unsuccessfully tried to persuade the government college and she went to class wearing a hijab - something not permitted under the rules - that she became a protestor.



"We did not wear hijab to the college first. We instead sent our parents to explain to them the need of wearing the hijab. But the Principal was not convinced. Since there was no response from him, we started wearing the hijab. We were not allowed to enter the class after that," she said.



Today, Aliya says she has been isolated by her classmates.

Her father, an auto driver, says that after the court order upholding the hijab ban, he may have to transfer his daughter to a college that allows the hijab.

"I am not sure of the next course of action. I haven't given it a thought. I will consult with Muslim organisations and will decide according to that. I will admit her to another college where hijab is allowed," he added.

Aliya Assadi is one of many students who say they have been targeted, and not treated with dignity. After being dejected by the High Court's verdict that upheld the hijab ban, they have now pinned their hopes on the Supreme Court. Students say that if the Supreme Court upholds the High Court's judgment, they have no choice left but to drop out.