Two Policemen Found Dead With Bullet Injuries in Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur

The policemen were travelling from Sopore to the Subsidary Training Centre in Reasi.

Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Sunday, with officials suspecting it to be a case of fratricide.

The policemen were travelling from north Kashmir's Sopore to the Subsidary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in Reasi district of Jammu region, the officials said.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in Rehembal area of Udhampur around 6.30 am, the officials said. They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

"Today at about 6.30 am, Police Station Rehembal received an information that two policemen from Sopore travelling towards STC Talwara in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing.

"Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers have reached the spot and investigation is underway," the police said in a statement. Officials said the driver constable and a head constable died in the incident. A selection grade constable, who was also travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt and is being questioned, they said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)