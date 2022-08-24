2 Trampled To Death By Elephants In Orissa: Police

The bodies have been sent for post mortem. (Representational)

Two persons were trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents at Moroda block in Orissa's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man was trampled to death when he was sleeping in his house at Dangarsahi village in the district on Tuesday.

In another incident the body of a 45-year-old man was found in Sangadi forest on Wednesday. Forest range officer Ghanashyam Singh said that the man had gone inside Sangadi forest to look for his cow.

The bodies have been sent to the PRM Medical College and Hospital here for post mortem.

