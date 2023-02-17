Burnt Bodies Of 2 Muslim Men Found In Haryana, Cops Probe Cow Vigilantism

Police found the two burnt bodies in a car in Haryana's Bhiwandi.

Rajasthan Police has registered a kidnapping case against five alleged cow vigilantes, a day after the burnt bodies of two Muslim men was found in Haryana's Bhiwandi. Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35, were kidnapped from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday, their families said in a complaint.

On Thursday morning, police found two burnt bodies in a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani district. Police say that a DNA test will be conducted to ascertain that the skeletons are of Nasir and Junaid.

"The burnt bodies of two unidentified men have been found in the car. To ascertain whether the two men are the same who were kidnapped, our team has gone to the spot with the family members. After post-mortem and DNA analyses, their identification will be verified," Bharatpur Inspector General Gaurav Srivastava said.

Police also said that there are chances that both victims, found in a Bolero, died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death. The families of the two kidnapped men identified the vehicle and said that the owned of the car was known to Nasir and Junaid.

Asked about the involvement of cow vigilantes in the incident, police said that they are investigating the matter. Mr Srivastava said that while Nasir does not have a criminal record, Junaid has five cases of cow smuggling against him.

Based on the family's complaint, police has registered a kidnapping case against five people from Haryana - Monu Manesar, Lokesh Singhia, Rinku Saini, Anil and Srikant. Monu Manesar is a member of the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal. The families of the kidnapped men claim that the five accused are cow vigilantes.