Two Minor Boys Arrested For Allegedly Raping 12-Year-Old Girl In Jharkhand The girl had gone out to attend nature's call on Sunday night when she was gagged, dragged to the bushes and raped by seven youths, police said.

Police said a medical examination has been conducted on the girl and the report is awaited. (File) Godda: Two minor boys have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 12-year-old tribal girl at Harkatta village in Pathergama police station area of Godda district, a senior police officer said today.



The girl, who was in the village to attend a social function, had gone out to attend nature's call on Sunday night when she was gagged, dragged to the bushes and raped by seven youths, Superintendent of Police Rajeev Ranjan Singh said.



The girl returned home next morning and narrated the ordeal to her mother, who then raised an alarm in the village, he said.



"We registered a complaint based on the girl's statement. Two of them were apprehended last night and we have launched a hunt to arrest the other accused in the case," the police official said.



A medical examination has been conducted on the girl and the report is awaited, Mr Singh said, adding that some of those accused in the case were minors.



The Godda incident came days after two more cases of rape in the state drew media attention.



A 16-year-old girl was recently raped and burned to death in Chatra district. Fifteen people, including the main accused, have been arrested in the incident.



In another case of assault, a minor girl was allegedly raped and set on fire by her neighbour in Pakur district. The victim is struggling for life with 70 per cent burn injuries at Bokaro General Hospital.





