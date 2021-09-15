Two Killing Their Elder Brother, Dump Body In Bag In Delhi: Police

Two men have been arrested for killing their brother in Delhi. (Representational)

Police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly beating up their alcoholic elder brother that led to his death and dumping his body in a gunny bag in Delhi.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh (34), a resident of Mange Ram Park, said the police.

On Monday, the police received the information regarding a dead body in a gunny bag near sector 23 Mange Ram park. On inspection of the dead body, a few external injuries were found on it, as per the police.

A case under section 302 (murder) was registered in this regard and during the course of the investigation, two accused persons namely Vipin (28) and Raju (21), both younger brothers of the victim Rajesh, have been arrested in this case, the police said.

The police said that Rajesh was allegedly a habitual drinker and used to create trouble for the family members daily.

On September 9 and September 10, he was beaten by both the brothers but was not shifted to any hospital, which led to his death.