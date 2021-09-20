Two Inmates Injured In Fight In Delhi's Tihar Jail: Police

The two Tihar inmates attacked each other with sharp-edged objects.

Two inmates lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail were injured after they attacked each other with sharp-edged objects, officials said on Monday.

This is the fourth such incident reported in Tihar jail this month.

The incident took place on Saturday evening inside Tihar's jail number three, they said.

One of them was sent to hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, a senior jail official said, adding that the other prisoner sustained minor injuries.

In a similar incident on September 11, two inmates of the jail were injured after a clash broke out between them. The inmates had suffered injuries after they attacked each other with sharp edged-objects, officials had said.

After the incident, the police had registered an attempt to murder case.

The police had also two undertrial prisoners of Tihar had sustained injuries when they were attacked with sharp objects by fellow inmates in separate incidents on September 12 and 13. Both the attacks had taken place in jail number three of the prison.