Two Indian Nationals Arrested Without Valid Visa In Sri Lanka

Two more Indian nationals have been arrested by police in Colombo for violating Sri Lankan immigration laws during their stay in the country, authorities said.

The Indians, aged 28 and 32, were arrested on Tuesday from the Rajagiriya area without a valid visa, Welikada police station officers were quoted as saying by the SundayTimes.

The two Indian nationals will be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate, police said.

Last week, an Indian national was among 13 foreigners arrested without valid visa in Sri Lanka.

The others arrested for the crime include ten Nigerians, an Iraqi and a Thai national staying in different parts of the Lankan capital.

The arrests have come after the Sri Lankan government beefed up security measures following the country's worst terror attacks on Easter Sunday, killing 253 people and injuring 500 others.

