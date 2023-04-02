2 Groups Clash In Maharashtra Over Vandalised Statue

Police said that 12 people have been detained in connection to the clashes. (Representational)

At least 12 people have been detained in connection to a clash which broke out between two groups in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Saturday, the police said.

"A clash broke out between two groups in Atarwal village of Jalgaon district after a statue was vandalised by unidentified people," Jalgaon SP M Rajkumar said on Saturday.

"Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. 12 people were detained. Further action is being taken," Jalgaon SP said.

Earlier on March 30, 56 people were arrested in connection to a clash which broke out between two groups in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district over music being played outside a mosque during Namaz on March 28, the police said.

Two FIRs were registered and currently, the situation is peaceful and is under control in the area, said Jalgaon SP.

There was a disagreement over music being played outside a mosque that escalated into stone pelting which led to clashes between the two groups, said police.

