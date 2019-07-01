Two Former Lawmakers From Congress, Mayawati's Party Join BJP

Both former MLAs were accompanied by large number of their supporters who joined the BJP

Two former lawmakers, including ex-president of the Bahujan Samaj Party's Delhi unit Chaudhary Surendra Kumar, joined the BJP in presence of its state chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday.

Two-time Congress MLA from Timarpur seat Surendrapal Singh Bittu also joined the BJP, slamming his former party as "seeped in dynastic politics". He also accused the AAP of being involved in "corruption".

Mr Kumar, who was elected MLA on BSP ticket from Gokalpur constituency in 2008, also criticised his former party's chief Mayawati, accusing her of using Dalits as a vote bank.

Mr Bittu was elected MLA of Timarpur in 2003 and 2008. He had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2017.

Mr Kumar was president of Delhi BSP till Lok Sabha polls in May.

Both the former MLAs were accompanied by large number of their supporters who joined the BJP along with them.

Manoj Tiwari, who welcomed them into the party, said that more and more leaders from other parties are joining the BJP inspired by the work undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second term of NDA government at the Centre.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability