Two Border Security Force Personnel Die In Coronavirus

The Border Security Force has lost its first members to the highly contagious coronavirus. Two BSF members have died, one of them at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday. Forty-one members of the BSF have also contracted the disease, taking the total number of infected personnel to 191.

Most of the infected people have been asymptomatic, the BSF said in a communique today.

All the people who have been in contact with them have been place under precautionary quarantine.

Union minister Amit Shah tweeted his condolences. "Deeply pained to know about the loss of our two brave @BSF_India soldiers, who were battling COVID-19. I join millions of Indians in mourning their untimely demise. Condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti," his tweet read.

The BSF said most of its infected personnel have contracted the virus in the line of duty. The 41 personnel who have been infected were assisting the police in their duties during the pandemic.

Well-equipped quarantine and isolation centres as per prescribed norms have been established. All the guidelines are being followed in this matter, the BSF said.