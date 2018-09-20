Two Arrested, Police Officer Injured In Shootout At Azamgarh In UP

Police seized the criminals' vehicle along with a country-made pistol and cartridges (Representational)

A police inspector sustained injuries in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Wednesday that led to the arrest of two criminals as well, police said.

The encounter broke out at Lahua Morh in the Kotwali police station area in the morning when police were checking vehicles, they said.

On being signalled to stop, a car attempted to speed away while its occupants opened fire at the police, Superintendent of Police Ravi Shankar Chhabi said.

"In the retaliatory firing, Kaleem -- a criminal carrying reward of Rs 25,000 -- was injured. Another criminal Rahul Yadav was arrested by the police," the SP said.

He said Lalganj police station in-charge Anirudh Singh was injured.

The injured criminal and the inspector were admitted to the district hospital, he added.

The vehicle was seized, along with a country-made pistol and cartridges, the SP said.

Police also said efforts were on to nab two other criminals.