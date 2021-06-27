Twitter's Grievance Officer, In Spotlight Over War With Centre, Resigns

Twitter has been locked in a months-long clash with the BJP-led government at the centre.

Twitter's new interim grievance redressal officer in the country, appointed earlier this month to follow India's new rules for social networking websites, has resigned amid the company's bitter feud with the government, NDTV has learnt.

Twitter has been locked in a months-long clash with the BJP-led government at the centre over issues ranging from requests to take down tweets supporting the farmers' protest, discrediting posts by leaders of the BJP and more recently new regulation.

The new rules for social networking websites – which include appointing India-based compliance executives and other conditions – have led to a protracted feud, raising concerns that Twitter may no longer enjoy protection against user-generated content.