New Flashpoint Between Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Over Law And Order

"Law and order situation has become very bad," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The law-and-order situation in Delhi became the latest flashpoint between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today. Mr Saxena, who held a meeting with officers of the Delhi Police, tweeted about it, citing a comment Mr Kejriwal made earlier today.

The tweet whose screenshot he enclosed, read: "The law and order situation in Delhi had deteriorated a lot last year. It is good to know that the LG is finally holding a meeting on it. The LG should focus on law and order and hold such meetings frequently."

A rough translation of Mr Saxena's Hindi tweet accompanying the screenshot read: "The Chief Minister will be happy to know that I review the law and order situation with the Commissioner of Police/Special Commissioners every week. Despite the challenges, the Delhi Police is doing a commendable job. Reasonable praise and condemnation of the police is a part of my inclusive-neutral working style. Hope you will also learn."

Within minutes, Mr Kejriwal replied, "I wonder if you are satisfied with the law and order situation in Delhi. In the last 1 year, the law and order situation has become very bad. People have started feeling very insecure. It means whatever is being done is not enough. Instead of stopping the work of the people of Delhi everyday, instead of doing politics, pay attention to this."

Law and order in Delhi, controlled by the Central government, has been a major point of friction between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Lieutenant Governor, the Centre's representative in the city state.

Over the last months, Delhi has seen a spate of crimes that made headlines -- including the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala and the hit-and-drag case that caused the death of a 22-year-old on New Year's Day.

After the hit-and-drag case, Mr Kejriwal tweeted, "Spoke to Hon'ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC shud be slapped against them. No leniency shud be showed even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action".