Twitter Relocates Gilgit-Baltistan Users To J&K, Shocks Pak: Report

Twitter reportedly blocked Pakistan's official Twitter account in Gilgit-Baltistan and is showing the location of the region in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Dawn reported.

As per the Pakistani English-language newspaper, even after the users turn the location feature on the app, tweets sent from the region are marked as originating from Jammu and Kashmir.

The locals explicitly showed changes in Twitter location and blocked access to Pakistan Government's official account.

The issue came to light when several Twitter users in Gilgit-Baltistan complained that they were unable to access the government's official account from the region.

When users tried to access the account, a message was displayed stating the "account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand".

The newspaper reported that Pakistani officials denied any such changes and termed the claim 'baseless' despite dozens of reports to the contrary. "There are no restrictions on the freedom of the internet, media and expression in the entire Gilgit Baltistan," officials said.

The government's official account has been banned in India since March 2023. In 2022, the account was withheld twice over "legal complaints".

"I am in #GilgitBaltistan & @Twitter can't show tweets from @GovtofPakistan, saying that account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand! Hello @TwitterSupport, I'm in Pakistan why can't I see tweets from various accounts I follow including the one mentioned?," tweeted Yasir Hussain, a resident of the Rahimabad area of Gilgit, according to Dawn.

While talking with Dawn, Hussain said that when he tried to add the location to his tweets, he found that the app located him in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, rather than Gilgit Baltistan.

He further stated that the officials in Pakistan should take "serious cognisance" of this matter as India "might have influenced Twitter to change GB's geotagging".

Another Twitter user, Karim Shah Nizari also reported that he can't add Pakistan's location to his tweets. "The only option we are getting is Jammu and Kashmir."

Mr Nizari told Dawn that he was based in the Yasin Valley of Ghizer district, but the Twitter algorithm was showing him tweets from India on his feed.

The Gilgit Baltistan government said those making such claims on social media should stop spreading fake news.

Users in Gilgit Baltistan said the social media platform has "disrespected the status of Gilgit-Baltistan" and called it an attack on the region's identity, Dawn reported.