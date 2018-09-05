Twitter India Head Taranjeet Singh Quits, Balaji Krish New Interim Chief

During his career, he saw the launch of "Twitter Lite", a more accessible, faster and affordable way to get real-time information.

All India | | Updated: September 05, 2018 10:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Twitter India Head Taranjeet Singh Quits, Balaji Krish New Interim Chief

Taranjeet Singh was elevated as Twitter's Country Director for India in May 2017.

New Delhi: 

Taranjeet Singh, who was elevated as Twitter's Country Director for India in May 2017, has quit the company.

In a series of tweets late on Tuesday, Mr Singh announced his resignation, saying that Balaji Krish, Twitter's Global Head of Revenue Strategy and Operations, will become the interim country head.

He was earlier leading the charge for sales and marketing support for Twitter's advertisers in India.

"India is one of our largest and fastest growing markets worldwide today. We have hired many Tweeps at @TwitterIndia, diversified our client base across the country and continue to be the pulse of Indian society," Mr Singh said.

Before joining Twitter, Mr Singh was sales director, South Asia for BBC Advertising. Prior to the BBC, he held various positions at Outlook Publishing.

"I'll spend the next month transitioning my country duties to colleague and friend @BalajiKrish, our global head of revenue strategy and operations.

"He's coming from the US to be interim country lead until my replacement is hired," Mr Singh informed.

During his career, he saw the launch of "Twitter Lite", a more accessible, faster and affordable way to get real-time information.

When it comes to Twitter's alignment with the government, the micro-blogging platform is working with the government on real-time citizen engagement through "Twitter Seva".

'Twitter Seva' is currently being used by the Ministry of Commerce (@DIPPGOI), the Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) and the Department of Telecommunications (@Dot_India) under the Ministry of Communication.

Twitter also explored new revenue streams and ways of innovation in India during Mr Singh's career.

"The launch of Twitter Data' services in APAC with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific as the first client in the region is one such step and India is one of the focus markets for this," Mr Singh said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Taranjeet SinghTwitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................