PM Modi's Website Account Hacked, Twitter "Actively Investigating"

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked early this morning, the social media giant has confirmed. Twitter said that it has taken "steps to secure the compromised account" and is "actively investigating" the situation.

"We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.

PM Modi's personal Twitter account, which was unaffected by this incident, has over 61 million followers.

Hackers had in July accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk, and used them to solicit digital currency.

