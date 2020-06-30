Tweet Showing Home Minister Over Net Outage In J&K, Ladakh 'Fake': Centre

Home Ministry said that a fake tweet is being circulated in the name Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that a fake tweet is being circulated in the name Home Minister Amit Shah on internet and mobile curbs in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The fake tweet said that fixed-line broadband and internet in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be stopped.

"A tweet is circulating in the name of Union Home Minister mentioning fixed-line broadband and internet in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to be snapped. This tweet is fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister's twitter handle," home ministry spokeperson tweeted.

The tweet read, "Fixed Line Broadband and Mobile Internet services to be snapped in the UT J&K and Ladakh from tonight."

On May 9, four people were detained in Gujarat for spreading a fake tweet regarding the health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.