Vijay Cancels Several Rallies In Peak Poll Season, DMK Fires A 'WFH' Barb

The campaign for the April 23 Tamil Nadu election is at its peak, with just eight days left for canvassing activities. But Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has cancelled several events where its leader, actor-politician Vijay, was to reach out to voters. While some feel direct outreach to voters in the final leg of the campaign is critical, sources in the TVK say Vijay has been extremely cautious about attending public events in the aftermath of the Karur stampede tragedy.

Since the election dates were announced on March 15, Vijay has cancelled several campaign events despite receiving permission from the Election Commission. The party has not officially disclosed clear reasons for these sudden cancellations.

The 52-year-old actor, who is a key talking point in this election, filed his nomination on March 30. He then campaigned in Perambur, where he is contesting, and then in Kolathur. A planned event in Villivakkam was cancelled, with TVK citing security lapses on the part of the police. Vijay canvassed in Tiruchirappalli East, another seat he is contesting from, on April 2 and covered Puducherry on April 4. A four-day gap with no campaign activity followed.

A roadshow in T Nagar and Villivakkam on April 6 was also cancelled, with the party citing time constraints. TVK has alleged that the police are deliberately restricting campaign time.

Vijay held a massive roadshow in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi on April 8. And then cancelled his April 9 event in Cuddalore. Sources say logistical challenges, including a 175-kilometre journey through Puducherry where polling was underway, and concerns over public safety were behind the decision.

Vijay also called off his April 11 event in Cuddalore and the April 13 meeting in Tiruvallur. He is now scheduled to campaign in Kanniyakumari on April 13 and Pudukottai on April 14.

Vijay is clearly the biggest star campaigner of his party, which is making a debut in this election. During his campaign, Vijay has repeatedly urged voters not to differentiate between him and his party's candidates and said all TVK candidates represent him. But his no-show at several events has prompted TVK candidates to improvise.

For instance, Tiruverumbur's TVK candidate, Navalpattu Viji, used Vijay's cut-out and the party's Kolathur candidate, VS Babu, roped in a Vijay lookalike to boost their canvassing.

Sources in the TVK said Vijay is now extremely cautious when it comes to attending public rallies after the stampede tragedy at Karur. The stampede at one of his public events in September last year left 41 people dead, and the TVK was accused of mismanagement.

Vijay's move to skip multiple rallies has drawn barbs from rival parties, including the ruling DMK. The DMK has said Vijay is running a "work-from-home" election campaign.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, has taken a swipe, saying that while some leaders work tirelessly on the ground and connect with people, others campaign with breaks.

As veteran leaders such as Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and NTK chief Seeman campaign across the state, TVK is under pressure due to cancellations of Vijay's rallies. Vijay is yet to cover many districts before the deadline for canvassing kicks in.

While he is extremely popular, many say direct voter outreach will be crucial in converting star power into votes. Party sources have indicated that Vijay is likely to intensify his campaign as polling day approaches.