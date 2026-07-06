TVK Ministers Influencing Karur Stampede Case Witnesses? Top Court To Hear Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to urgently list a plea alleging that ministers of the Tamil Nadu government - from Chief Minister Vijay's TVK - have been influencing witnesses in the CBI's investigation of the Karur stampede case, in which the ministers are accused.

The plea alleging "active influencing" also sought protection for the witnesses. A bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu agreed to hear the matter tomorrow, i.e. July 7.

"This court directed a Central Bureau of Investigation probe. But now some accused - who are now ministers in the present government - are attempting to influence the witnesses. We have filed an application…" senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the respondent, said.

The plea also referred to reports Vijay is scheduled visit Karur later this week, possibly on July 10, as part of a state event to offer jobs and other compensation to the families of those killed.

Arguing on behalf of a DMK leader, Ahmadi said there were no objections to the offer of compensation to the affected families but pointed out the same families were also 'material witnesses' in the probe. The red flag, it was argued, was that people connected with the inquiry were being given the chance to directly interact with witnesses who might speak against them.

Overall, the plea questioned the earlier distribution of aid - around Rs 20 lakh to each family in October 2025 - combined with this round of compensation and comments by TVK ministers.

The latter concern was flagged on July 3 when the DMK leader sought directions to stop the TVK, including party boss Vijay and senior leader Aadhav Arjuna, from making "threatening" public statements in connection with the stampede while the CBI investigation is ongoing.

That plea followed by July 2 remarks by Arjuna, who is the Public Works Minister, about a "score to settle" as he accused the DMK - in power at the time - of being responsible for the stampede.

The Karur stampede case refers to the tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Karur district in September last year, in which 41 people were killed as a large crowd waited for Vijay's campaign speech. The disaster prompted severe political backlash for the actor-politician and his party.

In March Vijay - then still his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's chief ministerial candidate - appeared before the CBI for a third round of questioning. The federal agency took over the investigation a month after the stampede and as directed by the Supreme Court. A TVK source told NDTV then: "Our leader will cooperate with the investigation. We hope this will bring out the truth."

The DMK has also told the court the stampede was because of a series of "reckless and uncoordinated actions" by the organisers and TVK workers. Simultaneously, Tamil Nadu Police, in the original First Information Report accessed by NDTV, had alleged that a "deliberate display of political power" by Vijay led to the 41 deaths.

But Vijay and the TVK have hit back by alleging a "conspiracy" hatched by the DMK.