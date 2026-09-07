TVK Member With Criminal Record Stabbed To Death In Chennai, 5 Arrested

A Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) member with a criminal record, Kannan, was stabbed to death by a group in Chennai on the night of September 5, police said. A case has been registered and five people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

According to police, Kannan was involved in the car rental business and was on the police radar as a history-sheeter.

Police said Kannan was with his friends on September 5 when he was attacked by a group that arrived on two-wheelers.

One of the assailants allegedly attacked Kannan with a knife, and he died on the spot.

Shashtri Nagar Police formed a special team and arrested five accused, identified as Barani, Rakesh, Naresh, Manikandan and Hariharan.

The investigation revealed that Kannan and his associates had allegedly murdered Barani's paternal uncle, Siva, in 2009. Barani's father, Velu, was also murdered in 2014. Police suspect the killing of Kannan was carried out in "revenge" for the earlier murders.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) ordered action against police officials for allegedly failing to prevent the attack on Kannan.

Adyar Deputy Commissioner of Police Karthikeyan and Shasthri Nagar Inspector Rohini were moved to the Vacancy Reserve, officials said.

Meanwhile, the opposition criticised the TVK government over the incident, questioning the law-and-order situation in the state.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said before the Chief Minister delivers his response to the debate on the police department's grants tomorrow, one of his party's leaders has himself become a victim of murder in the capital.

"A history-sheeter, who had joined the ruling TVK seeking protection for his life, has been chased and killed on the street while fleeing. This is the state of Tamil Nadu's 'victory law and order'!," he said in a post on X.