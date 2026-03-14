Drunk Man Thrashed For Urinating Near Women In Chennai. Friend Dies Saving Him

A 30-year-old man died while trying to save his friend from a mob thrashing him after he allegedly urinated near a group of women sleeping on the roadside in Chennai.

The victim, Kalaiselvan, and his friend, Nithish Balaji, were travelling to Mannadi in a vehicle. The two had consumed alcohol, officials said.

As they neared a footpath, Nithish urinated from the vehicle - where a group of women were sleeping. One of the women woke up and confronted Nithish - which soon led to an argument. During this time, three bike-borne young men thrashed Nithish. When his friend, Kalaiselvan, intervened and tried to save Nithish, the accused thrashed him too.

During the assault, Kalaiselvan lost consciousness.

Police said Kalaiselvan's elder brother later filed a complaint stating that his brother was found unconscious on the road and was declared dead after being taken to Stanley Government Hospital.

Based on CCTV footage and questioning, the three men, identified as Muhammad Fattah, Abdhu Bashith, and Abdul Faheen, were detained.

Subsequently, the police arrested them and remanded them to judicial custody.