Tuticorin And Jayalalithaa Death Inquiry Commission Reports To Be Tabled In TN Assembly

The Tamil Nadu government will table in the assembly recommendations of two inquiry commissions that probed the Tuticorin police firing and the circumstances that led to the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the state cabinet that was presided over by Chief Minister MK Stalin decided today.

The inquiry commission by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan has recommended action against 17 police officials including IPS officers, the Collector, and a few others, a statement by the state government said. The meeting decided to table this in the assembly with an action taken report.

13 people were killed in police firing against a massive crowd of protesters opposing the Sterlite Copper smelting plant in May 2018 during the earlier AIADMK regime.

Justice Arumugasamy Commission that inquired the circumstances leading to the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has recommended inquiry of VK Sasikala, Ms Jayalalithaa's friend, Dr Vijayabhaskar, the former Health Minister, and Dr Rama Mohhana Rao, the then Chief Secretary, the state government said.

The government says it would act on the basis of advice by legal experts.

The state government would also promulgate an ordinance to ban online rummy and a few other games before enacting a law on the basis of recommendations by a committee. There has been a spate of death by suicides over loss of big money in online games. The state government is treading cautiously this time, as a similar enactment of the law was struck down by the court earlier.