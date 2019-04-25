'Tum Se Na Ho Payega': Congress' Dig At BJP On Reports Of PM Modi's Press Meet

BJP issued a clarification that no press conference by PM Modi was scheduled. (File)

Soon after BJP denied media reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a press conference in Varanasi, Congress took a dig at BJP with a tweet saying, "tum se na ho payega (you will no be able to do it)".

Media reports on Wednesday evening claimed that Prime Minister Modi would hold a press conference on April 26 in Varanasi, to which the BJP later clarified that there is no press conference scheduled either on Thursday or Friday.

The Congress re-tweeted a media report and said "Tum se na ho payega" along with a hashtag #FekuModi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on April 2 and 26 to file his nomination.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked PM Modi, saying that he is "scared" to face a press conference.

After releasing the Congress' manifesto on April 2, Mr Gandhi had asked reporters to question the prime minister as to why he is "scared of facing a press conference".

"You ask me questions, but you are scared of him. Ask him ''Mr Prime Minister why are you scared of the people of India, why are you scared of the press''...We will defeat him in the polls," Mr Gandhi had said.

