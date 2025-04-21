"<i>Tu Hai Kya Cheez</i>": Convict Issues Death Threat To Delhi Judge In Courtroom

Convicting a man in a six-year-old check bounce case led to shocking consequences for Delhi judge Shivangi Mangla, who was verbally abused, harassed and threatened in the open courtroom.

"Tu hai kya cheez... tu bahar mil dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai (who are you even? Meet us outside, and we will see how you return home alive)," the accused had said as she passed the order convicting him at a court in Delhi's Dwarka on April 2. The convict and his counsel even demanded that the judge resign her post and said they would complain against her otherwise and force her to resign.

The two "Harassed me mentally and physically to resign from job and they both again harassed to acquit the accused else they will file complaint against me and forcibly arrange my resignation," the judge said in her order.

She has referred the matter to the district and sessions judge so it could be forwarded to the Delhi High Court for appropriate proceedings. Appropriate action should also be taken against the accused by the National Commission for Women, she said.

She also issued a showcause notice to the convict's lawyer, advocate Atul Kumar, asking why criminal contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

On April 5, she sentenced the accused to 22 months' jail and a fine of Rs 6.65 lakh in the cheque bounce case.

