Trudeau Snubbed? PM Can't Accompany Leaders Every Time, Say Government Sources

Justin Trudeau will meet with PM Modi on Friday for bilateral talks in Delhi.
Top government sources have strongly dismissed speculation, mostly in the Canadian media, that PM Modi's absence is a snub for Justin Trudeau amid India's concerns over Sikh radicalism in Canada and support for a separate Khalistan state.
The Prime Minister need not accompany a visiting dignitary everywhere, say sources; he was not present even when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Hyderabad on Friday.
When prominent dignitaries have visited his home state Gujarat, PM Modi escorted them more often than not.
Justin Trudeau's day plan includes the traditional tour for visiting world leaders - the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar and Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram.
What is seen by observers as more unusual is that the Prime Minister, one of the world's most social-media savvy leaders, has not tweeted even once on the Canadian Prime Minister's visit since he arrived on Saturday with his wife and three children.