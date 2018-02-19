Trudeau Snubbed? PM Can't Accompany Leaders Every Time, Say Government Sources When prominent dignitaries have visited his home state Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi escorted them more often than not. Justin Trudeau will meet with PM Modi on Friday for bilateral talks in Delhi.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Justin Trudeau and his family arrived in Ahmedabad during his eight-day visit to India. New Delhi: Visiting Canadian Prime Minister



Justin Trudeau will meet with PM Modi on Friday for bilateral talks in Delhi.



Top government sources have strongly dismissed speculation, mostly in the Canadian media, that PM Modi's absence is a snub for Justin Trudeau amid India's concerns over Sikh radicalism in Canada and support for a separate Khalistan state.



The Prime Minister need not accompany a visiting dignitary everywhere, say sources; he was not present even when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Hyderabad on Friday.



When prominent dignitaries have visited his home state Gujarat, PM Modi escorted them more often than not.



includes the traditional tour for visiting world leaders - the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar and Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram.



PM Modi had accompanied Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014 during their visits to his home state.



What is seen by observers as more unusual is that the Prime Minister, one of the world's most social-media savvy leaders, has not tweeted even once on the Canadian Prime Minister's visit since he arrived on Saturday with his wife and three children.





Visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Gujarat today but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not with him, as he was during the visits of other world leaders like Xi Jinping, Shinzo Abe and Benjamin Netanyahu. The Prime Minister is instead visiting Karnataka, where elections are due in a few months.Justin Trudeau will meet with PM Modi on Friday for bilateral talks in Delhi.Top government sources have strongly dismissed speculation, mostly in the Canadian media, that PM Modi's absence is a snub for Justin Trudeau amid India's concerns over Sikh radicalism in Canada and support for a separate Khalistan state.The Prime Minister need not accompany a visiting dignitary everywhere, say sources; he was not present even when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Hyderabad on Friday.When prominent dignitaries have visited his home state Gujarat, PM Modi escorted them more often than not. Justin Trudeau's day plan includes the traditional tour for visiting world leaders - the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar and Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi had accompanied Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014 during their visits to his home state.What is seen by observers as more unusual is that the Prime Minister, one of the world's most social-media savvy leaders, has not tweeted even once on the Canadian Prime Minister's visit since he arrived on Saturday with his wife and three children.