Justin Trudeau India Visit Live Updates: Canadian Prime Minister To Visit Gujarat Today

New Delhi: On the third day of his week-long trip to India, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, Gujarat. He is scheduled to visit the Sabarmati ashram in Ahmedabad and the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar. Mr Trudeau will later address students at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. The Canadian Prime Minister will hold bilateral meeting with PM Modi on February 23 during which the two leaders will focus on trade, defense, civil nuclear cooperation, space, tackling climate change energy and education. Mr Trudeau's visit is expected to deepen ties between India and Canada. Accompanied by his family, the 46-year-old prime minister arrived in New Delhi on Saturday evening, where he was received by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Trudeaus began the first full day of his visit by taking a tour of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra and later visited Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura.
Here are the live updates of Justin Trudeau's India visit:
On Trudeau's Day Plan, Sabarmati Visit, Date With IIM Students: 10 Points
Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and his family arrived in Delhi on Saturday and was received by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh and Indian Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup.
Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and his family arrived in Delhi on Saturday and was received by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh and Indian Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet PM Modi on February 23.
- The two leaders are expected to focus on trade, defense, civil nuclear cooperation, space, tackling climate change energy and education.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family arrived India on Saturday evening.
- They are on a week-long visit to India.
- On Sunday, they visited Taj Mahal.
- Today, he will visit to Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad then Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar.
- Later he will lead a discussion at the Indian Institute of Management on "Education and Investment Opportunities" with students.
No more content
Comments