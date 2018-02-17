Cricket, Taj Mahal And Akshardham, Justin Trudeau Sked In India: 10 Facts

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reach India Saturday evening to start his week-long India visit that is seen aimed as much at deepening ties with India, as the huge Indian diaspora back home. "Wheels up for India and a busy visit," PM Trudeau tweeted, with a picture of his wife and three children - the youngest is 4 - boarding the aircraft. The visit, the 46-year-old Prime Minister said, was focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the "deep connection between the people of our two countries". He will be in India till February 25.