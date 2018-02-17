Canada PM Justin Trudeau Visits India To Boost Bilateral Ties: Live Updates

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in India till February 25, will meet PM Modi on February 23. Before the meet with PM Modi, however, Mr Truduea is scheduled to visit Taj Mahal on Sunday.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 17, 2018 16:12 IST
Ahead of his visit, Justin Trudeau tweeted a picture of him and his family.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in India this evening  with an aim to boost job opportunities and strengthen the "deep connection between the people of our two countries". Ahead of the seven-day visit, Mr Trudeau tweeted a picture of himself with his wife and four kids.


Mr Trudeau, who is in India till February 25, will meet PM Modi on February 23. Before the meet with PM Modi, however, Mr Trudeau is scheduled to visit Taj Mahal on Sunday.

 

Here are the live updates of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's India visit.




Feb 17, 2018
16:12 (IST)
Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Amritsar and New Delhi are on his itinerary, his official account tweeted.
Feb 17, 2018
16:05 (IST)
Mr Trudeau will also travel to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Jama Masjid and a cricket ground in Delhi during his seven-day visit. 
Feb 17, 2018
16:02 (IST)
On Monday, Justin Trudeau will visit Sabarmati Ashram in PM Modi's home state. His Gujarat schedule also includes a discussion at the Indian Institute of Management on "Education and Investment Opportunities" with students.
Feb 17, 2018
15:53 (IST)
It's not just the bilateral ties that's on Canada PM's agenda during his seven-day visit. He will also meet top business leaders in Mumbai and representatives from the Indian film industry to explore various opportunities in the field of cinema.
