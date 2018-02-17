Canada PM Justin Trudeau Visits India To Boost Bilateral Ties: Live Updates

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in India this evening with an aim to boost job opportunities and strengthen the "deep connection between the people of our two countries". Ahead of the seven-day visit, Mr Trudeau tweeted a picture of himself with his wife and four kids.
Mr Trudeau, who is in India till February 25, will meet PM Modi on February 23. Before the meet with PM Modi, however, Mr Trudeau is scheduled to visit Taj Mahal on Sunday.
Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Amritsar and New Delhi are on his itinerary, his official account tweeted.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by Ms. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and their children, begins a visit to India, with stops in Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Amritsar and New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9byZoI3Oxl- CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) February 16, 2018
Mr Trudeau will also travel to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Jama Masjid and a cricket ground in Delhi during his seven-day visit.
On Monday, Justin Trudeau will visit Sabarmati Ashram in PM Modi's home state. His Gujarat schedule also includes a discussion at the Indian Institute of Management on "Education and Investment Opportunities" with students.
