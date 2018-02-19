On Trudeau's Day Plan, Sabarmati Visit, Date With IIM Students: 10 Points

Justin Trudeau will not be accompanied by PM Modi during in visit to Gujarat.

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - who is in India on an eight-day visit - will be in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat today. Mr Trudeau, his wife, and their three children spent their Sunday visiting the Taj Mahal and later at an elephant conservation center in Mathura. Justin Trudeaus first visit to the country after becoming Canadas Prime Minister is aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties between India and Canada. He will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, February 23. The Canadian PM has a packed itinerary in India with visits to cultural centres, business and political meetings.