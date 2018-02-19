On Trudeau's Day Plan, Sabarmati Visit, Date With IIM Students: 10 Points

Justin Trudeau will not be accompanied by PM Modi during in visit to Gujarat.
New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - who is in India on an eight-day visit - will be in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat today. Mr Trudeau, his wife, and their three children spent their Sunday visiting the Taj Mahal and later at an elephant conservation center in Mathura. Justin Trudeaus first visit to the country after becoming Canadas Prime Minister is aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties between India and Canada. He will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, February 23. The Canadian PM has a packed itinerary in India with visits to cultural centres, business and political meetings.
Here is your 10-point cheat sheet to Justin Trudeau's India visit:
Justin Trudeau's first visit to the Taj Mahal was as a child at the age of 10, he tweeted. "For me to be able to be here on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice," Mr Trudeau said after the visit to the Taj Mahal.
Mr Trudeau will also visit Sabarmati Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi lived for more than a decade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be accompanying Mr Trudeau in Gujarat as he is campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka. PM Modi had accompanied Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their visits to his home state.
The Canadian Prime Minster and his family arrived in Delhi on Saturday and was received by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh and Indian Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup.
Mr Trudeau will hold bilateral meeting with PM Modi in the capital on Friday, February 23, during which the two leaders are expected to focus on trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, space, tackling climate change energy and education.
During his week-long visit with a packed schedule, Justin Trudeau is also taking time out for a visit to Delhi's Jama Masjid and a cricket ground.
Mr Trudeau will participate in business round-tables in Mumbai tomorrow to promote trade, investment and job creation. He will also meet representatives of Indian film industry.
Justin Trudeau will also travel to the Golden Temple in Amritsar amid India's concerns over Sikh radicalism in Canada. Sikhs account for less than 1.5 percent of Canada's population.
Mr Trudeau will participate in round-table meetings with business leaders from India and Canada.
Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace Margaret and Xavier James Trudeau.