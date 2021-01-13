Truck Driver Steals Garments Worth Lakhs In Maharashtra, Arrested: Police

A trap was laid near Kalamboli bridge and the driver was arrested. (Representational)

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested the driver of a container truck for allegedly stealing a consignment of ready-made garments worth over Rs 34 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a consignment of readymade garments worth Rs 34,82,957 was loaded in a container at Kolkata and dispatched to a godown at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai on December 24, 2020.

The consignment was supposed to be shipped out from Nhava Sheva port, but it didn't reach the godown till December 30, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the logistics company, the crime branch began probe in the case, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Kalamboli bridge on Monday and arrested the container truck driver Jitendra Surendra Rai, 34, he said.

The police also traced the container, which was abandoned along with the consignment on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, he said, adding that the total value of the seizure was over Rs 59 lakh.

