Tripura's Charilam Assembly Seat To Vote On March 12 Following Death Of CPIM Candidate

CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma died of cardiac arrest while campaigning on February 11.
Regular poll schedule in the Scheduled Tribe reserved Charilam Assembly constituency in Sipahijala district was cancelled after the death of the candidate, Mr Taranikanti told reporters in Agartala last evening.
Nomination for the seat will begin from today and the last date for filing documents is February 22, he said. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is February 26.
Only CPI(M) will be allowed to file fresh nomination as other nominations are declared as valid, he said.
Comments
Polls for 59 assembly seats of the 60-member house will be held on February 18.