Tripura Woman Throws Acid On Estranged Boyfriend, Sent Under Judicial Custody

Both the woman and the victim hail from the same village in Khowai district.

A Tripura court has sent a woman under judicial custody for allegedly attacking her estranged boyfriend with acid. The man has been shifted to a hospital in state capital Agartala under critical condition.

The woman, Binita Santal, was arrested on Tuesday and sent to 14 days judicial custody following a complaint lodged by the brother of the victim, Soumen Santal. The attack, however, took place on October 19, according to police sources.

Both the attacker and the victim hail from the same village, Belchara, in Khowai district. The duo was living outside the state, presumably together, since last year.

"However, last September, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they both returned to their respective homes. The victim, since the return, had been avoiding Binita and even blocked her number, which enraged her," said an official at Khowai police station where the case was registered.

Binita Santal then somehow convinced Soumen Santal to meet her and came prepared with the acid. "They engaged in a quarrel that further angered her and she threw the acid at his face and left," the police official said.

The victim was moved to the Khowai Hospital initially and later to Agartala's GBP Hospital.

In October alone, at least three cases of acid attack have been reported by now from various parts of the country.

On Monday, a 37-year-old mother of three was critically injured in Haryana's Panipat after two masked men threw acid on her face and sped away. On October 13, three Dalit sisters were similarly attacked while they were asleep at their home in Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh.