Tripura Votes Today In Closely Watched Contest: 10 Points

Voting in Tripura assembly elections will be held between 7 am and 4 pm today

Agartala: Tripura votes today in assembly elections that will for the first time see a direct contest between the Left front that has been in power for 25 years and an alliance led by the BJP that's keen on expanding its footprint in the Northeast. Today's election will decide the fate of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar who is seeking a fifth straight term. Eyeing the 32 per cent tribal voters in the state, the BJP has tied up with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), a party that wants a separate state for tribals carved out of Tripura.