8 Arrested, Tripura Cops Seek Details Of 101 Accounts Spreading Fake News

The Tripura police have so far arrested eight people in different districts/ Representational

The Tripura police have asked the Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube authorities to provide details of over a hundred accounts from which various fake and provocative posts were made in connection with some incidents in Tripura following recent instances of communal violence in Bangladesh. This comes within days of the Tripura Police filing a dozen criminal cases and taking action against more than 70 persons including Supreme Court lawyers, activists, and religious campaigners.

5 criminal cases has been registered against 71 persons who posted provocative posts on social media. Strict action shall be taken against those persons who are trying to create hatred in the society. — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) November 3, 2021

A senior police official said that the investigating officers of the Tripura police have, in separate letters to the Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube authorities, sought details of the 101 accounts from which fake and provocative posts were made about the reported incidents in Tripura last month. This includes 68 Twitter accounts, 31 Facebook accounts, and 2 YouTube accounts, police sources said.

Cases have been filed under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Those who have been booked in these cases were asked to appear before the investigating officers before November 10.

The police have so far arrested eight people in different districts.



A police official said that permanent and mobile patrolling security of religious institutions and places were enhanced in around 150 mixed population areas.

"Though no fresh incidents of attack and intimidation were reported from anywhere in the state during the past two weeks, the security forces remained alert to foil any attempt to disturb the communal harmony in the bordering and mixed populated state," the police official said.

After a few incidents involving the minority population, the North Tripura district authorities had issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in Panisagar and Dharmanagar sub-divisions on October 26 as a precautionary measure, which still continues.