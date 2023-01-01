Tripura Minister NC Debbarma Dies At 80

Senior Minister and President of the BJP's ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) Narendra Chandra Debbarma died on Sunday following prolonged illness, family and hospital sources said. He was 80.

The veteran tribal leader suffered a severe brain stroke on December 30 and was admitted to the government run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital.

He played a very significant role in installing BJP-IPFT alliance government in March 2018, defeating the CPI-M led Left Front.

Debbarma, who held the Revenue and Forest Departments, is survived by four sons, three daughters and a wife.