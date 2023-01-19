Tripura Left Front, Congress Hold Talks On Seat Sharing For Election

Tripura will vote on February 16

The first round of talks on seat sharing between the Left Front and the Congress in Tripura began on Thursday.

Congress state president Birajit Sinha, CPM state secretary and former MP Jitendra Chowdhury, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, ex MLA Asish Kumar Saha, former MP and Left Front convenor Narayan Kar and few other leaders were present in the meeting that continued for more than one-and-a-half hours.

Though the parties could not come to any final agreement, sources said more talks would take place and they would come to some conclusion.

They also discussed the alleged misrule of the BJP, which has brought them together, sources said. The meeting agreed that the priority is to ensure the defeat of the BJP. They are hoping the Tipra Motha will join them.

They raised the issue of violence in the state, beside attacks on senior Congress leader and an alleged political murder within a few hours after the poll date was declared.