BJP Announces Candidates For Tripura Assembly By-Election

BJP announced candidates for Sept 5 bypolls to Dhanpur, Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Tripura

The BJP has announced its candidates for the September 5 bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Tripura's Sepahijala district, a party leader said in Agartala today.

The party nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment, he said.

Mr Hussain is a local leader of Boxanagar, while Debnath is the party's mandal president in Dhanpur.

"Senior leaders are going to Boxanagar and Dhanpur to begin booth-level campaign from today. Our candidates will file nomination papers on Thursday," Tripura BJP's media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said.

The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front has fielded Kaushik Chanda and Mijan Husain as its nominees for Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies respectively.

The last date for filing the nomination papers will be on August 17, while scrutiny will be done the next day.

The counting of votes for the bypolls will be on September 8.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)