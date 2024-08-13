BJP Sweeps Panchayat Elections In Tripura

The results are in for all 17 Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Panchayat Seats. (Representational)

In the recent three-tier Panchayat elections, which took place on August 8, the ruling BJP has secured a decisive victory across multiple constituencies in the state. BJP performed strongly, winning several wards.

BJP has won all seats in the West Tripura district, except for one or two seats in the Dukli Rural Development Block, where the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) emerged victorious.

The results are in for all 17 Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Panchayat Seats, marking a dominant performance by the BJP.

According to the District Election Officer of West Tripura Dr Vishal Kumar, "The results of the elections were declared today. Till now, results in all the seats of West Tripura district have been declared and in all the 17 Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Panchayat Seats, BJP candidates have won, excluding one or two seats under Dukli Rural Development Block, where the Tripa Motha Party has won."

The party's sweep across the district is a significant milestone, showcasing its strong hold in the region. The solitary wins by the TMP in Dukli Rural Development Block offer a glimmer of hope for the opposition, but the overall outcome is a resounding triumph for the BJP.

Mr Kumar further stated that in the Unakoti district and North Tripura district, counting is still ongoing and results will be declared soon.

As per the reports available to Kumar, in other districts, BJP candidates have won by a huge margin. Only in some areas of Ambassa district did CPI (M) candidates won.

On polling day, 79.06 per cent voter turnout was recorded until 4 pm, as per information from the State Election Commission (SEC).

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections in the state.

On the last day of the nomination submission for the election, the Chief Minister also visited Mata Tripuri Temple and offered prayers.

In a significant move aimed at boosting employment, the Tripura government had earlier announced plans to release over 10,000 job opportunities following the completion of the panchayat elections.

This decision was made by Saha, with his commitment to the state's development and the welfare of its youth. Chief Minister Saha had instructed officials to expedite the release of pending job offers.

Following the panchayat polls, approximately 10,000 job offers, including positions in the Tripura Police, Junior Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT), and Special Executives, will be released.

This move is expected to significantly reduce unemployment and contribute to the overall development of Tripura.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)