More Funds For Judicial Infrastructure Upgrade In North-East, Says Judge Tripura High Court judge Justice Subhashish Talapatra said 100 per cent funding would be made by the centre for upgrading judicial infrastructure in the north-east

Share EMAIL PRINT Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurates the annual judicial officers' conclave in Agartala Agartala: In a departure from the existing funding pattern, the centre will give 100 per cent funds to upgrade judicial infrastructure in north-eastern states, a Tripura High Court judge has said. Under the current funding system, the state and the centre contribute in a 10:90 ratio, respectively.



"Hundred per cent funding would be made by the central government for upgradation and expansion of the infrastructure of the judiciary in the eight north-eastern states. The funding pattern was earlier on the basis of 90:10 for centre and state," Tripura High Court judge Justice Subhashish Talapatra said at an annual event of judicial officers in state capital Agartala.



"Judiciary cannot execute its orders and judgement unless the government helps the judiciary," he said. "Most judges are not in favour of judicial activism. Our prime focus is to improve the quality of judgement and outreach of the judiciary to the doorsteps of the common men," Justice Talapatra added.



Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated the day-long event where discussions on conduct of judicial officers, speedy disposal of pending cases and strengthening juvenile justice, among other issues, took place.



Tripura High Court Chief Justice Ajay Rastogi said the Indian judiciary was now at a crossroad, facing challenges from within and outside. Justice Rastogi stressed on the need to set up more family, commercial and consumer courts to settle disputes faster.



He asked judicial officers to maintain accountability and transparency, besides eliminating corruption.



The chief minister said the state government will reform the police to increase efficiency and transparency.



On January 12, four senior Supreme Court judges went public with complaints against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The judges had said that "things are not in order" with what they described as "the administration of the Supreme Court". An independent judiciary is essential for a functioning democracy, they had said.



Last month, a move



The motion "doesn't deserve to be admitted", Mr Naidu said in his 10-page order.



With inputs from IANS



