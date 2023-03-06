Tripura Ex-Royal To Meet Amit Shah Today For Alliance Talks: Sources

The Tipra Motha has emerged as the second-largest party in the state, with 13 seats.

Days after an impressive debut in the Tripura Assembly elections, former royal Pradyot Manikya Debburman's tribal dominated party Tipra Motha is likely to start post-poll alliance talks with the BJP, which has retained power in the state. Mr Deburman is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam's Guwahati late this evening, sources said.

Tipra Motha will decide whether to support the BJP-led government in the state after this meeting, sources have said.

Sources in the BJP said the ruling party is expecting a letter of support from Tipra Motha before the oath-taking ceremony on March 8.

The party, which is pushing the demand for a greater Tipraland, appears to have eaten into the BJP ally IPFT's tribal support base.

The BJP-IPFT alliance retained power in the north-eastern border state, winning 33 out of the 60 seats. While the alliance won a majority, the emergence of Tipra Motha as the second-largest party with 13 seats was expected to alter the political dynamics in Tripura.

The BJP had initially made overtures to the Tipra Motha but was rebuffed after they refused to contemplate any division of the state. The Tipra Motha has stressed that it remains committed to the cause of Greater Tipraland -- a separate state for the indigenous people of the state.

Mr Debbarma had earlier told NDTV that he would rather sit in the Opposition than compromise on its core demand.

Tipra Motha had contested 42 out of the 60 seats, including 20 Assembly segments reserved for candidates from Scheduled Tribes.