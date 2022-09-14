Tripura Democratic Front Leaders Join Trinamool Congress

Many leaders of Tripura Democratic Front (TDF) joined Trinamool Congress

The Trinamool Congress today got a shot in the arm as the president and various office bearers of the Tripura Democratic Front (TDF), a local party, along with the members of 450 families joined it.

Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev and party's state in-charge and former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee welcomed Biswas, other party functionaries and workers into the party.

Former Tripura Congress chief and lawyer Pijush Kanti Biswas, vice president Tapas Dey, general secretary Tajen Das, former Youth Congress state president Pujan Biswas and a few other senior leaders in October last year quit the Congress and formed the new political party TDF.

Pujan Biswas, son of Pijush Kanti Biswas, urged everyone to unitedly fight against the BJP and defeat the party in early next year's assembly elections.