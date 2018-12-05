30 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Tripura

All the medical expenditure will be borne by the state, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Over 30 passengers sustained injuries after a bus carrying them fell into a gorge on Gandachara Amarpur road in Dhalai district on Tuesday.



All passengers of the Agartala-bound bus were rescued by the police and locals and were admitted to a hospital.



Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, along with senior officials, visited the trauma centre of the hospital where the injured are admitted. He enquired about the injured persons and said the state will bear all medical expenses.



“I pray that these people get fit at the earliest. We will investigate the cause of this accident. All the medical expenditure will be borne by the state,” said the chief minister.



According to doctors, 22 out of the 30 passengers are in critical condition.