Triple Talaq Bill Only One Part Of Many Attacks On Muslim Identity Since 2014: Asaduddin Owaisi

The Triple Talaq bill should be seen only as one part of many attacks on Muslim identity since the NDA government came to power in 2014, AIMIM president Asauddin Owaisi has claimed.

The bill is against Muslim women and marginalizes them even more, he alleged.

"Triple Talaq Bill should be seen only as one part of many attacks on Muslim identity and citizenship since 2014. Mob violence, police atrocities and mass incarceration won't bog us down. With a firm belief in the Constitution, we've withstood oppression, injustices and denial of rights," he tweeted.

The bill puts the burden of proof on Muslim women and forces them into impoverishment, he said.

Besides, it forces a woman to stay in a marriage with an imprisoned man who has verbally and emotionally abused her, he added.

Mr Owaisi said he hoped that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) would challenge the triple talaq bills constitutionality.

"I hope @AIMPLB_Official will challenge its constitutionality in our fight to save India's constitutional values of pluralism and diversity. Laws don't reform society. If they did: sex-selective abortions, child abuse, wife abandonment and dowry would've been history," he said.

"It is a testing time" for those like him who believed in the rule of law and the guarantees of non-arbitrariness, freedom of religion and right to distinct culture enshrined in the Constitution, he claimed.

The Modi Government on Tuesday secured Rajya Sabha's clearance for the landmark triple talaq bill.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week. The Upper House passed the bill by 99 votes in favour and 84 against it.

Under it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men would be punishable by a jail term of up to three years.

