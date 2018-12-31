Triple Talaq Bill Live Updates: Real Test In Rajya Sabha, Days After Lower House's Nod

As per a suggestion by TMC's Derek O'Brien, the Triple Talaq bill is to be referred to a joint select committee of the Rajya Sabha.

All India | Posted by | Updated: December 31, 2018 11:05 IST
The Triple Talaq bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday.

New Delhi: 

Three days after the Triple Talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, the revised bill that will make instant Triple Talaq a punishable offence, will be tabled for debate in the Rajya Sabha today. The revised bill makes instant Triple Talaq - the practice of Muslim men to call for divorce by saying "Talaq" thrice- an offence with a jail term up to three years and a fine for the husband. As per a suggestion by TMC's Derek O'Brien, the bill is to be referred to a joint select committee of the Rajya Sabha. The Congress on the other hand said it won't allow the bill to be passed in its current form, and has made it mandatory for its lawmakers to attend today's session.

Here are the live updates of the Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha:


No more content
