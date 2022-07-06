"Don't Want To Live In An India Where...": Trinamool's Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Amid a spiralling controversy about her comment on Goddess Kali being a "meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra dared the BJP on Wednesday to prove her wrong.
Here's what Mahua Moitra told NDTV on the controversy:
I am a Kali worshipper. I am a practicing Hindu. The comments were on my own religion. They were not meant to offend.
[BJP's] Nupur Sharma denigrated Prophet Muhammad. I celebrate Goddess Kali.
I don't want to live in an India where I can't talk about religion.
I challenge the BJP to prove me wrong; file an affidavit that this is not how Goddess Kali is worshipped.
BJP is trying to impose a monolithic, patriarchal, Brahminical, North Indian idea of my religion.