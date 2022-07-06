"Don't Want To Live In An India Where...": Trinamool's Mahua Moitra

I am a Kali worshipper. I am a practicing Hindu. The comments were on my own religion. They were not meant to offend.

[BJP's] Nupur Sharma denigrated Prophet Muhammad. I celebrate Goddess Kali.

I don't want to live in an India where I can't talk about religion.

I challenge the BJP to prove me wrong; file an affidavit that this is not how Goddess Kali is worshipped.